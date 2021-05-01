Masari (MSR) Price Reaches $0.0834 on Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. Masari has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $17,059.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,589.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.35 or 0.05086579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $994.09 or 0.01726160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.74 or 0.00471846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.57 or 0.00737231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.28 or 0.00583917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00077478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.18 or 0.00441359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

