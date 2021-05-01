Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $39,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $259.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

