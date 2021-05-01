Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 769 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JCPB opened at $54.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $56.73.

