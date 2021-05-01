Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.