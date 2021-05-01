Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

