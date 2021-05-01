Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 27,617 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

About Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT)

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

