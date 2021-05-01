Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Issues Earnings Results

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $263.01 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.56 and a 200-day moving average of $345.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.50.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

