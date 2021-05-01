Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,827. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.