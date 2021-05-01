Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $650.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.20 million and the lowest is $647.50 million. Match Group posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.64.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $155.63 on Friday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.80, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.92.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

