Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Lowered by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $155.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average is $143.92. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.80, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

