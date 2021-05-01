Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

NYSE MTRN traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 215,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. Materion has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

