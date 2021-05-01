Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of Materion stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.81. 215,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,495. Materion has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Materion will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.