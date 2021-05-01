Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.88. Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. 215,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. Materion has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

