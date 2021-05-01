Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $98.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

