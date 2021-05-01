M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.94

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.94 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 141.50 ($1.85). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72), with a volume of 496,451 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.94. The stock has a market cap of £161.38 million and a P/E ratio of -132.00.

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87). Also, insider Moray MacLennan purchased 561,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £500,000.22 ($653,253.49). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 590,268 shares of company stock worth $53,825,112.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

