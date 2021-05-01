McAdam LLC Buys 2,381 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 72,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,076,000 after purchasing an additional 107,562 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.