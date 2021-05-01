McAdam LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.