Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.89.

MPW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,421,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,562. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

