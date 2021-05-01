megaBONK Market Cap Hits $1.09 Million (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $12,100.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.44 or 0.00867814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00066944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.