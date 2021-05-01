Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.37

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.37 and traded as high as C$13.05. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 2,320 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$430.84 million and a P/E ratio of 38.29.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.