MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in April

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,505.0 days.

Shares of MKGAF remained flat at $$177.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 479. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.54.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

