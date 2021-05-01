Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. Meridian has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $162.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meridian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Meridian by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Meridian by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Meridian by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

