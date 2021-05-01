Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $45.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $45.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $36.56. 407,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,617. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. Methanex has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 265,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 92,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

