Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF remained flat at $$1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.