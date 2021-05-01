Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,075 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

