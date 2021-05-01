Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Shares of TIGO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. 67,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,345. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $41.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on TIGO shares. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

