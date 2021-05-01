MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,227,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,913,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

