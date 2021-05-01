MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 588,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,103. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

