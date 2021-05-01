MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits Market Cap of $533,721.93

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 32.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $533,721.93 and approximately $234.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,532.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.97 or 0.04960585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $998.52 or 0.01735561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.00468967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.47 or 0.00739528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.49 or 0.00555324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00069033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.03 or 0.00436318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004218 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

