Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

MITSY opened at $420.75 on Wednesday. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $268.27 and a 12 month high of $450.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.88.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

