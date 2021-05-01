Mizuho Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $115.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

