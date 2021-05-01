MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $886.00

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 886 ($11.58) and last traded at GBX 886 ($11.58), with a volume of 105047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 859 ($11.22).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £501.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 841.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 743.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.63%.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

