MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) SVP Eric Robert Taranto Sells 1,788 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $179.11 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.84 and a 200-day moving average of $156.88.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MKSI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.