MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.18.

Shares of MKSI opened at $179.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,078.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $15,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

