Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Mohawk Industries updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 3.570-3.670 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $7.48 on Friday, reaching $205.50. The company had a trading volume of 737,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,459. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $214.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.06.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

