Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.28 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 13.000- EPS.

NYSE:MOH opened at $255.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $261.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.13.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

