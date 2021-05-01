Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $228.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.74.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

