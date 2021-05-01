Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average of $113.06.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

