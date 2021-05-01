Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Separately, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

MCRI stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.