Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes $493,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,168.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,906.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.