More Coin (MORE) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, More Coin has traded 65.4% higher against the dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $306,309.11 and approximately $73,156.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.93 or 0.00880350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.22 or 0.08641842 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

