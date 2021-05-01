Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €47.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.64 ($53.69).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €40.88 ($48.09) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.89 and its 200 day moving average is €37.07.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

