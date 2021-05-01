Morgan Stanley Increases Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $14.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

ACI opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $2,158,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $12,636,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

