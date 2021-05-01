Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1,785.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,721 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Belden worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $43.28 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

