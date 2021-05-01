Morgan Stanley Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $65.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.67 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $71.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,957,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 999,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after buying an additional 666,158 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 162.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 968,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,746,000 after buying an additional 599,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 966.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after buying an additional 432,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after buying an additional 409,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 148.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 685,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,174,000 after buying an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

