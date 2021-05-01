Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMIAY opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.