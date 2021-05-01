Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HXGBY traded down $4.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,781. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

