Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,747,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,065,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $19,589,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,863,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

SRPT opened at $70.84 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.04 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

