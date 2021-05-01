Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 17,706 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned 0.29% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,602 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:MMT opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Steven E. Buller purchased 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58,959.24 per share, with a total value of $535,055,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,869,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.