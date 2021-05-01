Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.92.

The Southern stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

